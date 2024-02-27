Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Prabhas Takes A Break From Acting Amid Health Issues, Temporarily Relocates To London?

If new reports are to be believed, Prabhas has temporarily relocated to London amid back-to-back health setbacks. His next release is Kalki 2898 AD.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Renowned Pan-India actor Prabhas has reportedly leased a property in London. The 44-year-old star is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire which was directed by Prashanth Neel and premiered on Netflix recently. The rumours are now rife that Prabhas has reportedly secured a temporary residence abroad amid his back-to-back health setbacks.

Is Prabhas relocating to London?

Amidst filming commitments for his upcoming projects The Raja Saab and the highly anticipated Pan-India venture Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has taken a brief hiatus to focus on his health after undergoing knee surgery in Europe last November.

 

 

Citing health concerns as a pivotal factor, Prabhas has opted for a month-long break from his rigorous acting schedule. It is reported that the actor has decided to lease a property in London which is listed at a monthly rent of approximately Rs. 60 lakh as per Pinkvilla. He is expected to reside there until he resumes filming for his pending projects back in India.

Fans await his return to the silver screen with some highly anticipated projects bagged by acclaimed directors Nag Ashvin and Maruthi.

What more do we know of Prabhas’ ongoing professional career?

Prabhas was last seen in Salaar which was set in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar and explored the bond between Prabhas’ tribesman character with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character of the prince of Khansaar. Other than Prabhas, the movie also featured Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others. A sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has already been announced and is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

 

 

Prabhas will then be seen in Nag Aswin’s directorial Kalki 2898 AD alongside Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani among others. It will arrive in theatres on May 9, 2024.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

