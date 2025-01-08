Pratik Utekar Hits Back At Trolls Amid Affair Rumours Of Him And Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife, Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have recently been in the spotlight due to their personal lives. The couple married in 2020, but in 2022, rumours about their split began circulating on social media. This speculation started after Dhanashree removed Yuzvendra's surname from her name. Later in time, Dhanashree faced trolling when a photo of her with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral. Recently, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fans quickly noticed and yet again started the buzz of her affair. The choreographer has now reacted to these rumours.

Dhanashree Verma dating Pratik Utekar amid Yuzvendra Chahal separation rumours? choreographer finally reacts

Ever since the rumours of Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce began circulating in the media, netizens quickly started speculating about a third party. The focus of this growing controversy has now shifted to choreographer Prateek Utekar, who has chosen to address the issue through his social media. Without directly naming anyone, Prateek shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, which read: "World is too free to make stories and comment and DM with just one pic of what they see…Grow up, guys."

This follows the viral spread of a photo showing Prateek and Dhanashree sharing a cosy hug, which left many social media users stunned and questioning if Dhanashree is in an affair.

Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic Instagram post adds confirmation to the divorce rumours

The picture further grabbed everyone’s attention since Dhanashree is also rumoured to be parting ways with her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzvendra has also removed all photos with Dhanashree from his profile, while she still has a few of him on hers.