sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 16:50 IST, November 22nd 2024

'Preserve His Dignity': AR Rahman's Son Rejects Rumours Linking Composer With Bassist Mohini Dey

AR Rahman Divorce: Following the news of his separation from his wife, the composer was linked to his bassist Mohini who also announced her split the same day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of AR Rahman and his son
A file photo of AR Rahman and his son | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:42 IST, November 22nd 2024

AR Rahman