Updated May 27th 2025, 18:25 IST

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Shock Fans With 'Dusri Shaadi' Vlog, Amid Divorce Rumours | Watch

In the latest vlog, Yuvika Chaudhary revealed with a smile that she is "now officially married to Prince Narula.” The couple completed the marriage registration seven years after their wedding.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Shock Fans With 'Dusri Shaadi' Vlog Amid Divorce Rumours | Watch | Image: X

Months after speculation and rumours of separation and divorce, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary surprised their fans with a piece of good news on May 26. The celebrity couple officially registered their marriage 7 years after togetherness and a sweet baby girl Ikleen. The pair, who had a traditional wedding in 2018, shared details of their court marriage in Yuvika's latest YouTube vlog.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary registered their marriage after 7 years

In the video shared on YouTube, Yuvika revealed with a smile that she is "now officially married to Prince,” The couple completed the marriage registration seven years after their wedding. They surprised everyone by disclosing that the legal formalities were only finalised recently.

In her vlog, Yuvika jokingly mentioned how they 'kidnapped' their friends for an intimate, impromptu celebration at the Marriage Registrar’s office in Mumbai.

Yuvika’s brother and sister-in-law, along with Prince’s close friends, attended the registration and signed the official documents as witnesses.

When did Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's divorce rumours start?

Rumours about Yuvika and Prince's separation began a few months ago when they shared individual notes for their daughter in 2024. Yuvika's absence from Prince's birthday celebration added fuel to the speculation.

The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 9 and have been inseparable since. They announced their pregnancy in June 2024 and welcomed their baby girl in October. Last year, news of possible issues in their marriage surprised everyone.
 

Published May 27th 2025, 18:18 IST