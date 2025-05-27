Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Shock Fans With 'Dusri Shaadi' Vlog, Amid Divorce Rumours | Watch

Months after speculation and rumours of separation and divorce, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary surprised their fans with a piece of good news on May 26. The celebrity couple officially registered their marriage 7 years after togetherness and a sweet baby girl Ikleen. The pair, who had a traditional wedding in 2018, shared details of their court marriage in Yuvika's latest YouTube vlog.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary registered their marriage after 7 years

In the video shared on YouTube, Yuvika revealed with a smile that she is "now officially married to Prince,” The couple completed the marriage registration seven years after their wedding. They surprised everyone by disclosing that the legal formalities were only finalised recently.

In her vlog, Yuvika jokingly mentioned how they 'kidnapped' their friends for an intimate, impromptu celebration at the Marriage Registrar’s office in Mumbai.

Yuvika’s brother and sister-in-law, along with Prince’s close friends, attended the registration and signed the official documents as witnesses.

When did Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's divorce rumours start?

Rumours about Yuvika and Prince's separation began a few months ago when they shared individual notes for their daughter in 2024. Yuvika's absence from Prince's birthday celebration added fuel to the speculation.