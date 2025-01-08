Published 22:03 IST, January 8th 2025
Pritish Nandy, Chameli Producer, Dies At 73; Anupam Kher Remembers His 'Brave' Friend
Padma Shri awardee Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday, January 8, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Anupam Kher confirmed the news on his social media.
Filmmaker-turned-politician Pritish Nandy passed away at his Mumbai home on Wednesday, January 8. Anupam Kher confirmed the news on his official social media account. The renowned Indian poet, painter, journalist, and former parliamentarian reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his South Mumbai residence. His funeral took place in Mumbai later that evening.
Pritish Nandy passes away at the age of 73, Anupam Kher pays tribute
Anupam Kher shared the heartbreaking news on his official social media account. He expressed his grief, saying, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai."
He added, "We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet often. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well."
Who was Pritish Nandy?
Pritish Nandy was well-known as a media and television personality, an animal rights activist, a filmmaker, and a creator of TV and streaming content. In 1977, he received the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian literature.
Some notable productions include Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Bollywood Calling, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and more. His final production was Mastizaade in 2015. Nandy authored approximately 40 poetry books in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English. He also crafted a modern English version of the Isha Upanishad.
