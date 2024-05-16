Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, and it marked her first and only appearance at the event ever. Years later, as the 77th Festival de Cannes commenced, a photo of the Fashion actress created using artificial intelligence is going viral.

AI-generated photo of Priyanka Chopra on Cannes red carpet surfaces

The Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 14 at the French Riviera town. The 10-day festival will conclude on May 25. Several celebrities, including Indian actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, and Sobhita Dhulipala are expected to be in attendance at the gala this year. However, there is no confirmation on whether Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet or not.

Amid this, on May 15, a fake photo of Priyanka Chopra posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet surfaced online. A fan of the actress shared the photo, imagining what the actress would look like if she were to walk the red carpet. The photo was shared with the caption, “Priyanka at Cannes 2024!” However, fans of the actress took to the comment section to clarify that the photo is not real and has been manufactured.

Priyanka Chopra’s stunning debut at Cannes in bridal couture

Though Priyanka Chopra has walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival only once, her look was not easily forgettable. Soon after their wedding in December, Nick and Priyanka walked the red carpet together. The couple arrived to attend the premiere ofd the film Les Plus Belles Annees D'une Vi at Cannes.

Priyanka turned heads in her strapless tiered white gown designed by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. She teamed the look with a statement neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail. Nick twined with his wife in an all-white suit designed by Berluti.