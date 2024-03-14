×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Family Time In Dubai With Daughter Malti Marie And Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are busy holidaying with their daughter Malti Marie in Dubai. Photo from their family dinner goes viral on the internet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Image:Anjula Acharia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra, who was busy working on her next project, has taken some time off for a family vacation. Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is holidaying in Dubai, and a photo from their family dinner has gone viral. The actress' manager, who seemingly accompanied the family of three, shared a heartwarming group selfie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Dubai diaries

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anjula Acharia shared a photo that shows Priyanka and Nick happily posing for the camera with Anjula and her husband. The couple can be seen twinning in black T-shirts, while their daughter looks adorable in a white ensemble. A heart emoticon obscured Malti's face. In the background, we can see yachts and highrise buildings.

(Priyanka-Nick's family dinner picture | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Dubai nights with the family."

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying motherhood

The actress is balancing her professional and personal life well, and her Instagram stands as proof. The actress never misses a chance to acknowledge her daughter's first move, from walking to clicking selfies, the actress has documented all on her social media handle. A few days ago, Priyanka shared a carousel post - featuring then and now photos of Malti Marie. In the caption, she poured her heart out and wrote, "Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Malti Marie marked her second birthday, Priyanka and Nick hosted a lavish Elmo-themed birthday bash to celebrate the milestone at their Los Angeles house. The party was graced by their family and close friends, including her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sr. However, before that they visited a temple to seek blessings for a little one.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a few seconds ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

a minute ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

2 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

2 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

3 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

4 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

4 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

8 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

9 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

9 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

12 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

13 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunil Gavaskar on Jaiswal

15 minutes ago
18 OTT platforms blocked

18 OTT Platforms Blocked

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo