Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra Says She Loves 'Dressing Up' Daughter Malti Marie: She Is My Muse

In a recent media interaction, Priyanka Chopra was asked about her fashion muse. Like the perfect doting mother, the actress named her daughter Malti Marie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka with her daughter Malti
Priyanka with her daughter Malti | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently landed in India with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra. The actress has returned to her native country almost after five months, marking Malti’s second visit to India. Priyanka attended the Bulgari store launch event in Mumbai on Friday, where she talked about her love for jewels and her daughter Malti. 

My daughter Malti is my muse, says Priyanka Chopra 

In a fun interaction with Vogue India, Priyanka was asked about her fashion muse. Like the perfect doting mother, the actress named her daughter Malti. She said, “At this moment, my muse is my daughter. I love dressing her up. I wake up every morning with a fit for her, thinking this will be her dress for the day and this will be for night and I am in pajamas. I forget to dress myself.” 

 

Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie in India 

Priyanka and Malti were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. The Citadel star sported an all-black ensemble, featuring a crop top and trousers, which she paired with a beach hat. Malti, on the other hand, was seen in a green top and pants set. Priyanka seemed pleased to be back and encouraged her daughter to wave to the photographers.

 

The actress is balancing her professional and personal life well, and her Instagram stands as proof. The actress never misses a chance to acknowledge her daughter's first move, from walking to clicking selfies, the actress has documented all on her social media handle.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Malti Marie marked her second birthday, Priyanka and Nick hosted a lavish Elmo-themed birthday bash to celebrate the milestone at their Los Angeles house. The party was graced by their family and close friends, including her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sr. However, before that they visited a temple to seek blessings for a little one.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

