After giving a miss to her cousin Meera Chopra’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra landed in India with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra on Thursday, March 14. The actress has returned to her native country almost after five months. Earlier this year, her husband made a visit to India for his debut performance at the Lollapalooza music festival.

Priyanka Chopra poses for paps

In the video, Priyanka was seen at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Malti. The actress sported an all-black ensemble, featuring a crop top and trousers, which she paired with a beach hat. Malti, on the other hand, was seen in a green top and pants set. Priyanka seemed pleased to be back and encouraged her daughter to wave to the photographers. Malti is visiting India for the second time.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Dubai diaries

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anjula Acharia shared a photo that shows Priyanka and Nick happily posing for the camera with Anjula and her husband. The couple can be seen twinning in black T-shirts, while their daughter looks adorable in a white ensemble. A heart emoticon obscured Malti's face. In the background, we can see yachts and highrise buildings. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Dubai nights with the family.”

The actress is balancing her professional and personal life well, and her Instagram stands as proof. The actress never misses a chance to acknowledge her daughter's first move, from walking to clicking selfies, the actress has documented all on her social media handle.

Earlier this year, Malti Marie marked her second birthday, Priyanka and Nick hosted a lavish Elmo-themed birthday bash to celebrate the milestone at their Los Angeles house. The party was graced by their family and close friends, including her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's parents Denise Miller-Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sr. However, before that they visited a temple to seek blessings for a little one.

