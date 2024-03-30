Advertisement

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Friday, attended the birthday bash of her cousin and Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. The Desi Girl arrived at the party with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Both looked super stylish.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas at Mannara Chopra’s birthday

Priyanka was spotted wearing a white bralette with matching skirt for the night. On the other hand, Nick donned a cool pair of yellow pants and a printed white shirt. They all happily posed for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the birthday venue. Priyanka warmly greeted the paps with a namaste gesture.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida. Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year.He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

(with inputs from ANI)