Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are both currently busy with their work schedule. While the actress has been filming for Heads Of State in France, Nick is touring South America with his band, the Jonas Brothers. The couple moved out of their lavish Los Angeles home, valued at USD 20 million, a few months ago because of a mildew problem but seems like the issue is solved now. The house is renovated and Priyanka and Nick are all set to return to their home.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ mansion’s photo goes viral

In the past, there have been several rumours claiming that Priyanka and Nick were having financial problems which resulted in them moving out of their mansion. However, based on widely shared images, the couple's house now looks to be prepared for their return.

The Sun published images of their refurbished Los Angeles home. In the photos, the expansive balcony is empty and one side of the house is completely encased in scaffolding. In addition, the roof was retired to treat the mold problem, and the house was painted a crisp white colour. The luxurious outdoor pool of Nick and Priyanka is empty, exposing grey tiled floors. But Nick and Priyanka haven't revealed when they plan to move back to their home.

Advertisement

Why did Priyanka and Nick have to leave their luxury mansion?

According to Page Six, the couple purchased the luxury property — which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room — in September 2019 for $20 million.

Advertisement

However, as per a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 and exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mold contamination and related issues”.

This has resulted in substantial damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit also states, further noting that Priyanka and Nick are seeking via their trustee “consequential damages”. The exact costs have not yet been determined but, as per the complaint, the waterproofing issues exceed $1.5 million, and general damages are estimated to be at around $2.5 million.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)