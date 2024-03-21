×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra Says 'Jai Shri Ram' As She Shares Candid Family Moments From Ram Mandir Visit

On their maiden Ayodhya visit, the couple was accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka shared some candid moments from their trip

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra and Family
Priyanka Chopra and Family | Image:Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Priyanka arrived in Mumbai to attend an event with her daughter and a few days later, Nick joined her. The couple took time out to indulge in the Hindu culture as they sought blessings at the Ram mandir. After their photos from the pilgrimage went viral. Priyanka shared some candid family moments from the time on social media.

Priyanka Chopra with family ~ Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka's candid family moments from Ayodhya visit

On their maiden Ayodhya visit, the couple was accompanied by their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. In a video, Priyanka could be seen teaching her 2-year-old daughter to say Ayodhya. The little one was quick to catch up on it. Other pictures saw them seeking blessings with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra in tow.

Priyanka captioned her post, "Blessings for the little one and the family." The comments section of teh actress' post were flooded by loving comments.

Nickyanka, Malti don ethnic wear for Ayodhya visit

Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, wearing a kurta set, were photographed at the temple after they paid obeisance at the shrine. The actor was seen carrying Malti, who was dressed in a peach outfit, in her arms during the visit. The duo posed for pictures with temple priests and their security personnel.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka and Nick were seen exiting the Ayodhya airport with their daughter, accompanied by security detail.

It is their first visit to the Ram temple after its grand consecration ceremony in January. The ceremony was attended by a host of cinema personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Rishab Shetty.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

