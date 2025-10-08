Updated 8 October 2025 at 11:10 IST
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35 After 10 Day Battle In Hospital Post Motor Accident
Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away after a 10-day fight for life following a tragic road accident in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. His death leaves a deep void in the Punjabi music world, triggering an outpouring of grief across fans and artists.
Rajvir Jawanda, who was battling for his life after a major road accident on September 27, has died. INC Punjab President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has confirmed the news of his death. He took to his social media handle and expressed his sorrow at the passing of the Punjabi singer. He was 35. He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle.
"Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir jaivanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP," read Warring's post.
This is a developing article.
