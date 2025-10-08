Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35 After 10 Day Battle In Hospital Post Motor Accident

Rajvir Jawanda, who was battling for his life after a major road accident on September 27, has died. INC Punjab President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has confirmed the news of his death. He took to his social media handle and expressed his sorrow at the passing of the Punjabi singer. He was 35. He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle.