Pushpa 2 Actress 'Srivalli' Rashmika Mandanna In Saree Proves Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 amid huge anticipation. The team began full-fledged promotions for the pan-India project with the trailer launch event in Patna and swiftly followed it up with the Kissik song launch in Chennai and a fan event in Kochi. Amid the fan craze that has accompanied Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj in the cities that he has been visiting to promote the movie, Rashmika has been serving some major fashion goals, draped in nine yards of elegance.

Rashmika Mandanna dons a parrot green saree at Pushpa 2 event | Imsge: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Srivalli slays in a saree: Pushpa 2 event looks viral

Rashmika Mandanna kept up with her fashion date at Pushpa 2 pre-release events in various cities in North and South India. On November 17, as she attended the trailer launch event of the film in Patna, Rashmika draped a red saree with a velvet blouse, looking pretty with her nude makeup.

Rashmika Mandanna dons a yellow saree | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

She followed it up with plain sarees at the film's Chennai and Kochi events. She kept her tresses open and finished off her elegant look with minimal jewellery.

Rashmika hints at Pushpa 3

Rashmika Mandanna, who has officially wrapped up the shooting for “Pushpa: The Rule”, penned an emotional note on completing her five-year journey on the film’s set and even hinted towards the third part for the movie.

Rashmika Mandanna in a red saree for Pushpa 2 trailer launch | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram