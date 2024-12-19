Published 10:13 IST, December 19th 2024
Pushpa 2 Storm To Wipe Out Baby John? Producer Of Varun's Film Atlee Says 'We Know How To Handle...'
Addressing the coexistence of Pushpa 2 vs Baby John, Atlee explained it as an eco-system rather than considering it a clash, quoting, 'See, it is an eco-system.
Baby John Vs Pushpa 2: Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas . Directed by Kalees, the actioner has sparked interest, especially following the massive success of Allu Arjun ’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Although there is a considerable gap between both releases, fans have speculated about a box office rivalry. Recently, during the promotional press meet, Jawan maker Atlee opened up about the notion of the clash.
Atlee calls Baby John's Christmas release an ‘eco-system’
Recently team Baby John did a press meet in Mumbai, and there Atlee interacted with journalists, answering their queries. Addressing the coexistence of Pushpa 2 vs Baby John, Atlee explained it as an eco-system rather than considering it a clash, quoting, "See, it is an eco-system. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends. We are coming in (Pushpa's) the fourth week. Don't call it a clash. A clash is where we are head-on with the other film. You take my screen, I'll take yours (laughs). They also know that we're coming on Christmas, and we were also aware that they shifted from August to December. We are really good friends, and we know how to handle this. I want Pushpa 2 to do great, I want Baby John to do great."
Atlee also mentioned that Allu Arjun recently reached out to him, saying, "He congratulated about the film, and spoke to Varun. So I think the eco-system has a great friendship and love."
Will Baby John stand Pushpa 2’s record?
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has become a record-breaking box office success, earning over ₹1400 crores globally so far. Released on December 5, the film continues to dominate cinema halls. However, the Hindi collections might face competition with the release of Baby John on December 25. Even though there is a 4-week gap between both films, it is anticipated that Baby John might affect Pushpa 2’s Hindi screening.
Atlee’s previous project, Jawan, shattered box office records, and Baby John is expected to offer strong competition. Directed by Kalees, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. Keerthy Suresh’s appearance can also be a consideration to add a south audience to the theatres.
