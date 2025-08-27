Raha Inherits Photography Skills From Dad Ranbir Kapoor, And Alia Bhatt's New Gym Pic Is Proof

There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor is a fabulous photographer who loves capturing photos of his wife, Alia Bhatt, as the Jigra actress often posts images taken by her handsome husband. It seems that their daughter, Raha Kapoor, is also following in her father's footsteps. Recently, the little one took an adorable photo of her mother, Alia, while she was working out with Karan Sawhney.

On August 27, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney shared gym photos with her on Instagram. The first picture shows a mirror selfie of Alia and Karan posing after an intense workout. The second one captures them doing stretch crunches, but what makes it special is that Raha clicked it. Karan revealed this in his caption, writing, “First Ones In @aliaabhatt 🥇Smashed a quick 40 min Pull Session🏋️Swipe to see Rahas photography skills.”

File photo of Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram

Fans could not stop adoring the photos and praised little Raha for inheriting her father Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills. One user commented, “so cute,” while another added, “dada like baby.”

For those who don’t know, Karan Sawhney is an Indian professional footballer and a celebrity self-improvement coach. He frequently shares posts on Instagram with Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt.

This was not Raha’s first attempt. Back in April, Alia shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her cat, Edward. She sat on the floor holding him in her arms, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black trousers. Posting the picture, she wrote: "A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess #AHappyPetDay."

The moment she uploaded it, fans quickly reacted with excitement. One user wrote, "Raha probably said, ‘Smile, Mama!’.” Another commented, "Madam respectively, you have two personal photographers at home. Raha and Ranbir!"