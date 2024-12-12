Rajinikanth Birthday: Thalaivar Fan Pours Milk On His Idol In Madurai's Sri Rajini Temple | Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today, December 12. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, he is one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Thalaivar’s birthday is no ordinary occasion for his fans. From gathering outside his residence to cutting grand cakes with some even establishing temples and statues. Like every year, his fans yet again did not back from the surprise. This year, a fan in Madurai made a new statue of Rajinikanth. Photos of it are spreading fast on social media.

A new statue of Rajinikanth depicting the 'Mappillai' character unveiled in Madurai on the occasion of the megastar's 74th birthday

As Thalaivar will celebrate his birthday on December 12, his fans started the festivities a day ahead. On December 11, a new statue of South megastar Rajinikanth was unveiled at the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Thirumangalam, Madurai. The statue depicts Rajinikanth's iconic character from the movie Mappillai, honouring the legendary actor's contributions to cinema.

Rajinikanth's new statue | Image: X

The temple, which is overseen by Karthik, a retired Army officer, has long been a place for Rajinikanth's fans to pay tribute to the actor. Karthik, a devoted fan of Rajinikanth, started the temple out of his deep admiration for the superstar. For years, he has conducted daily prayers and special worship services at the temple.

Special abhishekam rituals were performed for Rajinikanth’s new statue

As per ANI, Originally located in an upper room of Karthik's house, the temple displayed pictures and statues of Rajinikanth. However, this year, as a tribute to Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, a new 3-foot tall, 300 kg statue inspired by the actor's character in Mappillai has replaced the previous statue. Special prayers and rituals have been planned to mark the occasion.

Last year, in October, a statue of Rajinikanth was installed and worshipped. Now, a new statue has been created.