Rajinikanth Pays Final Respects To Veteran Tamil Producer AVM Saravanan: He Stood by Me During My Difficult Times

Veteran film producer M Saravanan, revered as a pillar of Tamil cinema and the guiding force behind the legendary AVM Studios in Chennai, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

Among those who arrived to pay their final respects was Superstar Rajinikanth, who recalled the long professional association he had with AVM Studios. The two collaborated on multiple films.

Speaking to the media after paying his respects to the late film producer, Rajinikanth described Saravanan as a "wonderful person," adding that he worked on 9 films under the AVM banner, all of which became major successes.

He said, "He was a wonderful person. I acted in nine films under the AVM banner, and all of them were hits. He had immense faith in me and stood by me during my difficult times."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was among those who paid respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.

Taking to his X account, Stalin wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of A.V.M. Saravanan, one of the senior-most stalwarts of the Tamil film industry and the face of the historic and renowned AVM Studios. Just as the AVM company played a crucial role in shaping the course of Tamil cinema, Mr. Saravanan's contribution in shaping the course of the AVM company itself is equally immeasurable."