Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Name Their Daughter Parvati, Share First Picture Of Their 'Greatest Blessing' | Image: X

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time on November 15, 2025, as they welcomed their baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the power couple shared the first picture of their daughter and also revealed her name.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa share first photo of baby girl

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared a tender photograph on social media, showing a close-up of tiny fingers gently holding her parents’ hands. The picture feels intimate, soft and deeply emotional, celebrating the joy of becoming parents while keeping the baby’s face private.

Along with the photo, the couple wrote, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing”. The Stree 2 actor then revealed their baby’s name, “PARVATI PAUL RAO ✨पार्वती पॉल राव,” and added heart and folded-hands emojis.

The name immediately got into the hearts of fans. For the unversed, Parvati is a Hindu goddess who represents fertility, love, beauty, and devotion. She stands as the gentle consort of Lord Shiva and the mother of Ganesha and Kartikeya. Her name means "Daughter of the Mountain", derived from the Sanskrit word Parvata, meaning mountain.

Advertisement

Deeply rooted in tradition, Parvati represents strength, grace and devotion, while Paul and Rao come from Patralekha and Rajkummar’s family names. The announcement received warm wishes from across the industry, with many congratulating the couple on starting this new chapter.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's relationship timeline

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first shared the screen space in the 2014 release CityLights. They fell in love on the sets and began dating. They married in November 2021 and have now expanded their family.

Advertisement

File photo from X