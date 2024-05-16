Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining people with her funny antics. However, recently the actress has been in the news reportedly for her serious health issues. On Tuesday several photos were going viral on the internet claiming that the actress has been hospitalised. She is said to be facing severe heart ailments. Now, her ex-husband Ritesh Singh has confirmed the news of Rakhi being hospitalised but he didn't reveal the reason.

Ritesh Singh opens up about Rakhi Sawant's health

In a video shared by the paparazzo, Ritesh can be seen interacting with the paps who mentioned that Rakhi needs a lot of love and blessings from the fans. When insisted on telling about Rakhi's ailment and to which hospital she is admitted, Ritesh refused and said, "Pehle stithi unki stable hojaye (Let her get stable first)."

Rakhi and Ritesh appeared together in season 15 of the reality-based show.

Rakhi Sawant's brother reveals people have been troubling Rakhi financially

The Main Hoon Na actress' brother Ritesh shared a health update and claimed that Adil Khan Durrani took Rakhi's money and turned many people against her. He added that since their mother died, people have been troubling the actress financially. He has requested the support of police, fans and media.

(A file photo of Rakhi Sawant | ImageL Instagram)

All you need to know about Rakhi Sawant

Apart from being an actress, she is a model, dancer and talk show host. She has appeared in many Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She forayed into movies in 1997 with the movie Agnichakra and went on to star in small roles and dance numbers in Bollywood films Joru Ka Ghulam, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. The biggest film of her career was Main Hoon Na, where she had a considerable role. She was last seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka, starring Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff.