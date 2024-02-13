English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Go Green For Goa Wedding, Ban Firework, Opt For Digital Invites

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple are going all out for exo-friendly wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. As per a report by ANI, the couple are going all out to ensure they have a eco-friendly wedding. Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks, and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint.

 

What more do we know about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding will last three days, beginning on February 19, with the major ceremony on February 21. Rakul and Jackky, according to sources, have hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly. These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to ditch Sabyasachi for their wedding?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's choice of wedding attire with speculations on whether the lovebirds will embrace the elegance of a Sabyasachi creation or choose to stun in the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, pick a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble or don the regal touch of Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani. Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

 

They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996 and starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3.93 lakh car sales, 13.3% growth in PV January sales: FADA

    Business News3 minutes ago

  2. Sensex likely to hit 77,400 by December: Client Associates

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  4. Akshay's Soorarai Pottru Remake Gets Its Title, 1st Look, Release Date

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  5. 'Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0': Ian Bell

    Sports 6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement