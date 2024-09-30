sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:26 IST, September 30th 2024

Ram Charan To Be Immortalised In Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore With Furry Friend

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Game Changer, is getting immortalised in a wax figure along with his pupper Rhyme at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Ram Charan gets a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore
Ram Charan gets a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore | Image: Ram Charan Trends/X
  • 2 min read
16:26 IST, September 30th 2024