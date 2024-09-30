Published 16:26 IST, September 30th 2024
Ram Charan To Be Immortalised In Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore With Furry Friend
Telugu star Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Game Changer, is getting immortalised in a wax figure along with his pupper Rhyme at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.
Ram Charan gets a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore | Image: Ram Charan Trends/X
