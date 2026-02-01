Ram Charan-Upasana Share Unseen Photo From Maternity Shoot In First Post After Welcoming Twins

Ram Charan is now a father to three infants- two girls and a boy. The Peddi actor and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have welcomed twins - a boy and a girl on January 31.

Chiranjeevi shared the joyful news first on social media. In his post, he wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. (sic)”

Ram Charan then posted a collaborative update with Upasana on Instagram. He shared an unseen picture from their maternity photoshoot. The image shows the couple dressed in black, posing with two black dogs, while Upasana’s baby bump is clearly visible. Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote, “Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment. 🙏🙏❤️”

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages began flooding social media. Fans, friends and members of the film industry welcomed the newest members of the Konidela family with warm wishes. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple has so far kept her away from the public eye and has not revealed her face.

Upasana announced her second pregnancy in October 2025 with a video from her baby shower, which was attended by the Konidela family, including Varun Tej, Lavanya, and Niharika Kondiela. Other than the family, celebs like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also spotted blessing the mom-to-be.

Ram Charan's work front

The actor was last seen in Game Changer. Next, he will be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, co-starring Janvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles. It is being produced by Venkaata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. The film, which is touted to be a sports masala, is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, but rumours are rife that owing to the release of Dhurandhar 2, the makers are planning to postpone the release date. It is being reported that Peddi might now be released on May 1. However, an official announcement is awaited in this regard. They are mulling over postponing the release so that their film remains unaffected by Dhurandhar 2's thunder at the box office.