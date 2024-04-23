Advertisement

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who have starred together in several big hit films, were not used to seeing eye to eye throughout the 2000s. It was recently, that the Mukerji sisters reconciled and cleared all the misconceptions. In her interview, Rani acknowledged past differences with cousin Kajol and revealed that they have now resolved their issues as they were not relevant. Agreeing to reconcile news, Tanisha Mukerji revealed that she re-established contact with Rani upon learning of her pregnancy.

Differences happen everywhere but...: Rani Mukerji

In an interview with Galatta India, Rani said that family is one thing that stays with the person. Not delving much into the details, the actress said that there was no reason for differences so they resolved it. "Differences happen everywhere, but if there is no reason for differences, then why should the differences happen? In this case, it was exactly that. There was no reason, it just happened because of miscommunication and no communication," added Rani.

(A file photo of Rani and Kajol | Image: Instagram)

When Kajol and Rani Mukerji appeared together on a talk show

Last year, the Mukerji cousins graced the couch of a famous talk show, where they opened up about why they weren’t friends despite being cousins. When a host asked the actresses, "The two of you seem quite close now, but back then you did not have a friendship or a relationship at all, right?" To this, Kajol replied, "Not really.” Recalling Kajol and Rani's equation back then, the host added, “I used to wonder, what kind of families don't talk to each other, they're cousins. Was there an organic distance or you weren't close to that side of the family?”

(A file photo of Rani and Kajol | Image: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Concurring with him, Kajol said: "It was an organic distance, honestly. Where work is concerned, both of us liked where we were." When the host asked Rani did she felt the difference. She replied, "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange.”

The duo have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

