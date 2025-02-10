Ranveer Allahbadia Lewd Remark Row: B Praak Cancels Appearance At BeerBiceps, Says 'The Kind Of Pathetic Thinking...'

Amid the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's obscene comments on India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, singer B Praak has cancelled his upcoming podcast with him. The Kesari singer took to his social media account to announce the same and revealed the reason behind the same.

Why did B Praak cancel his podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia?

Taking to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared a video in which he can be heard saying, "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking, and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show."

"This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation is this. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying - Yes I abuse, what is the problem with that? Well, we do have a problem with that," he added.

Bashing Ranveer Allahbadia, B Praak said, "You promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all - If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger."

He concluded, "So please, I request Samay Raina and other comedians who are a part of the show, do not do this. Please preserve our Indian culture and motivate people." The singer captioned the video as "My Humble Humble Request To All The Standup Comedians Please Save Our Indian Culture And Respect."

Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on Samay Raina’s show. During the episode, he asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents' sexual relationship. His remarks rapidly went viral on social media with netizens criticizing him heavily.

Gaurav Taneja condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark

Speaking to Republic, Taneja said Creators don't realise that someday it will backfire on them and then they will regret it. "Creators don't realise that someday they will get married, and have kids. That day they will regret and then it cannot be undone," he said. "Adharm ke kaariye (work) ko aap yeh nahi keh sakte ki adharm karlo chalta hai... nahi chalta hai yeh saab." He also sent a message to all the young Creators, "Please realise your responsibility. Abhi bohot maza araha hai yeh saab karne mai, baad mai it will come and bite you back. It is not cool to say all these things."