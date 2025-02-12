Ranveer Allahbadia Row | India’s Got Latent Not Scripted,' Says Apoorva Mukhija In Police Statement

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as 'Kaleshi Aurant' and 'Rebel Kid', reached Khar Police Station in Mumbai earlier today, January 12, where she was asked about Samay Raina hosted show India's Got Latent and regarding the controversial and lewd remark. In the latest development, the influencer told the police that the "show was scripted". She further said that they were not paid for their appearance on the show as a guest and all the reactions were natural. She also revealed the theme of the show which is to "talk freely" with no language barriers.

"The show was not scripted. We were not given any money for the show. The theme of the show was to talk freely and there were no barriers of language. The reaction was natural," she told police.

Apoorva appeared as a guest panellist on the show alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and host Samay Raina. During the episode, even she made a vulgar remark while talking to a content. She said, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e? (Have you ever seen a vagina?)." After hearing the comment, Samay clapped, while Ranveer was snapped laughing. This vulgar remark involving a mother didn't go down with the netizens and they bashed the influencer.

However, this is not the only controversy she courted. On Monday, she shared a screengrab of her conversation with a friend, seemingly talking about being involved in the ongoing controversy.

What Apoorva Mukhija did post outrage of netizens over Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark?

Amid growing backlash over the parental remark, Apoorva posted a screenshot of a private chat with a friend and captioned it as "Me and (friend)'s last 2 brain cells trying to come up with a solve for the new problem that I created." In the chat, she didn't write the name of the show and simply said that she had been embroiled in a controversy and had no idea what to do.