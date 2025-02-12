Ranveer Allahbadia's Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Shares Cryptic Post About 'Right People' Amid India's Got Latent Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia popularly known as BeerBiceps has become hot topic for discussion ever since he made controversial remark on parents’ intimacy. Amid this, speculations have arose that he and his rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma have parted ways. Nikki has even shared cryptic post on social media.

Why did Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma part ways?

Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma were in a relationship were few months. However, now it seems the rumoured couple might have parted ways. Nikki took to Instagram to share a note which read, “Your body starts rejecting certain places, people or things, trust it and listen”. In the latest development, the duo have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Nikki Sharma's post | Source: Instagram

Break-up rumours surfaced after Ranveer Allahbadia shared how he and his girlfriend faced a near-death experience in Goa. The content creator wrote on Instagram, “We’re perfectly fine now, but yesterday at around 6:00 PM, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a tricky situation. A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us."

File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Source: IMDb

Ranveer further wrote, “The next thing we knew, we were both struggling to stay afloat. There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help. Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident. I almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living.”

What do we know about Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma?

Nikki Sharma was born on January 23, 1996 n Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. She is an TV actress known for Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (2018), Pyaar Ka Pehle Adhyaaya Shiv Shakti (2023) and Mind The Malhotras (2019).

