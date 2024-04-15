Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon marked their attendance at designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Varanasi. The actors along with the designer also offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city. Photos and videos of the trio from the temple visit have now gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh-Kriti Sanon seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple

On April 14, Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh accompanied designer Manish Malhotra on a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The actors also attended at the designer’s fashion showcase in the city. The designer will feature his handicrafts and handloom designs in the show Dharohar Kashi Ki, which will be held at the Namo Ghat.

Ahead of the show, the trio decked up in ethnic attires and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. The Adipurush actress donned a yellow-coloured suit set teamed with minimal jewellery.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti Sanon recalled visiting the city 10 years ago. “Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Siya Ram'. I came here ten years ago...I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city,” she said. Kriti even credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revamping Varanasi.

Ranveer, on the other hand, kept his look simple. He donned a white kurta-pajyama set with a scarf around his neck. The actor greeted his fans with folded hands. The dad-to-be shared that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and it was his maiden visit to the city. He shared, “I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Life long I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time..”

Manish Malhotra to hold 2-day fashion spectacle to promote handicraft

A mega event hosted by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) over two days, 'Dharohar Kashi Ki' kicked off on Friday, April 13 and culminated on Saturday. The event, while celebrating the country's roots, was also aimed at promoting the traditional handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to preserve and celebrate India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage as part of Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki, in the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi (a thrust on progress combined with the preservation of heritage and cultural legacies), ambassadors and diplomats of 25 nations descended on Varanasi, one of the country's most ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined the ambassadors and took part in the flower and candle ceremony along with delegates. Describing his visit to the ancient temple town, Malhotra said he, along with 20 ambassadors, arrived in Kashi to celebrate the country's heritage as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to ANI, the designer said, “I am here with 20 ambassadors of beautiful nations, and we are here at Kashi...at the Ghat, which I absolutely love. I love coming here and we are all going to light diyas (earthen lamps) to celebrate India, Kashi, Modi-ji, and the experience of all of us being here together in Kashi. The sights and scenes around us are beautiful.”

He continued, "We have a fashion show here tomorrow (april 13) where we will showcase the exquisite craftsmanship and artistry of our weavers, and the fabrics of Benaras, which, as you all know, have been around for centuries. I feel very excited to be doing a fashion show here.”

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon will also walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the event.



(With inputs from ANI)