Ranveer Singh Moves Karnataka High Court To Quash FIR Over Kantara 'Daiva' Mimicry

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a private complaint and the FIR registered against him over allegations that he insulted the sacred Daiva tradition and a deity referenced in ‘Kantara: Chapter 1.’

The criminal application, filed before the High Court of Karnataka, challenges the complaint pending before a city Magistrate's Court and the FIR registered by the High Grounds Police Station. The respondents in the matter include the High Grounds police and the private complainant, Advocate Prashanth Methal.

On Monday, February 23, Singh's legal team appeared before the bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna, seeking an urgent hearing of the petition. During submissions, his counsel stated that Singh had praised actor Rishab Shetty for his performance in 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and that his remarks had been distorted and given a “criminal colour.”

When the complainant's counsel requested that the matter be taken up urgently on Monday afternoon, the bench questioned the grounds for urgency. "Why should an urgent hearing be held? Is it because the petitioners are Bollywood actors? If they are from Hollywood, should the hearing be held now?" the court asked.

Advertisement

Singh's lawyer informed the court that the police had already issued two notices to the actor following registration of the FIR, necessitating an urgent hearing. Taking note of the submission, the bench agreed to hear the petition on Tuesday.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Singh at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year. While praising Shetty's performance, Singh said, “I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot...”

Advertisement

Advocate Prashanth Methal, who filed the complaint, alleged that Singh "mocked" the film and referred to Goddess Chamundi as a "female ghost," which he claimed hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. Speaking to ANI earlier, Methal detailed the sequence of events that led to the FIR.

According to Methal, he first approached the High Grounds Police Station on December 3, 2025, but no FIR was registered at that time. He subsequently submitted complaints to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, and the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. After receiving no response, he filed a private complaint in a competent court under Section 223.

"On November 28, 2025, during the International Film Festival held in Goa, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh mocked the Kantara Chapter 1 movie, Guliga Daiva, and also verbally referred to Goddess Chamundi as a female ghost, which not only wounded my religious sentiments but also wounded the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus... On December 3, 2025, I went to High Grounds Police Station and filed a complaint against him. High Grounds Police did not register an FIR. Subsequently, I filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, and the Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, requesting directions to register an FIR. But it all went in vain. So finally, after exhausting all options, I filed my complaint in a competent court under section 223, as a private complaint," he shared.

Methal stated that the complaint cites offences under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), describing them as cognizable and punishable offences carrying up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

"It's a cognizable and punishable offence, with up to 3 years' imprisonment, a fine, or both. On January 28, 2026, the court ordered an investigation under section 175, clause 3, and issued a direction to the High Grounds Police Inspector. Under Section 175 (3), the police are legally bound to register an FIR before commencing the investigation," he said.

In his complaint, Prashanth Methal asserted that Ranveer Singh “allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition. Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices.”

On January 28, 2026, the Magistrate's Court ordered an investigation under Section 175(3) of the BNS and directed the High Grounds Police Inspector to act. Under this provision, police are required to register an FIR before commencing an investigation.

Following the court's direction, the High Grounds Police registered the FIR and issued notice to Singh.

Videos from the IFFI event had gone viral on social media, with some users terming Singh's imitation of Shetty's character disrespectful. The actor later issued an apology.