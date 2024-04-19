Advertisement

Ahead of the General Elections 2024, an AI-generated deep fake video of Ranveer Singh went viral on social media. The actor can be seen propagating for a particular political party in the clip. The original video was shot in Varanasi recently when he visited the city. Now, Ranveer himself has reacted to the fake clip with a statement.

Ranveer Singh on deepfake video

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn".

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn 💀 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial)

Ranveer Singh’s AI-generated video goes viral

On Apil 15, Ranveer Singh along with Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Varanasi. Ahead of the show, the trio visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city to seek blessings. Enroute to the temple, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor took a boat ride in the river Ganges where he detailed his experience in the city.

Vote for न्याय

Vote for Congress pic.twitter.com/KmwGDcMImt — Sujata Paul - India First (Sujata Paul Maliah) (@SujataIndia1st)

