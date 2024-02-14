Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Shuts Down Haters For Spreading 'Baseless' Rumours About Her

Rashmika Mandanna of Animal fame took to her social media handle to hit back at a troll who was spreading false rumours about her on the internet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of Animal, recently took to her social media handle to hit back at a troll who was spreading false rumours about her. For the unversed, a social media user took to his social media handle to claim that Rashmika only signed a film based on the star cast and not because she liked the script. The Animal star was left disappointed and gave a befitting reply to the hater on social media.

 

Rashmika Mandanna slams a troll for spreading rumours

Back in 2022, Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Sharwanand in the Telugu language romantic comedy film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. The movie was directed by Kishore Tirumala and received mixed responses at the box office. Talking about the film, a social media user claimed that Rashmika only signed Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu because of director Kishore Tirumala and actor Sharwanand. The user further claimed that Rashmika Mandanna did not like the script of the movie.

He wrote, "I didn’t like the Script of #AadaluMeekuJoharlu but I Signed the Film Only Because of #KishoreTirumala and #Sharwa - #RashmikaMandanna 😟😟😟."

Shutting down the baseless rumours about her, Rashmika Mandanna took to the comments and wrote, "Said who re? 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ I only do films Cz I believe in the script.. and being able to work with the cast and crew has been an honour.. I wonder where all of this baseless news starts from 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."

Fans react to the false rumours about Rashmika Mandanna

Netizens were left in shock after such rumours about Rashmika Mandanna began to spread on the internet. A user wrote, "People publish such things just to get attention ignore, u r the best.... N whatever is the script ur appearance just can make it fantastic.....🫰🫶 Smile...." Meanwhile, another social media user commented, "My favorite genre on X is @iamRashmika’s way of shutting down fake news & rumours about her 😄🔥👌🏻." A few days ago, Rashmika slammed a social media user who was claiming that she hiked her fee after the success of Animal.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

