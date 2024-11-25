Published 16:37 IST, November 25th 2024
Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Marriage Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: Everyone Knows...
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: The couple is rumoured to be dating to be several years now but have never confirmed the same officially.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: The actors are rumoured to be in a relationship for several years now. However, the couple has not confirmed or denied their dating rumours till now. Days after Vijay confirmed being single, Rashmika too has hinted at marriage.
Rashmika Mandanna talks about marriage
Rashmika Mandanna attended the song launch of the Pushpa 2 track Kissik. At the event, the actress was asked about her relationship status. The actress, without taking any names, claimed that ‘everyone knows’ the person she is getting married to. Social media users are now suspecting that the actress was talking about Vijay Deverakonda.
Rashmika Mandanna was asked, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy." The actress shared, “Everyone knows about it." Her answer left the audience laughing in splits. She shared, “I know what answer you want, I know it well." She added, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."
Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship
Vijay Deverakonda was promoting the Sahiba in an interview where he was asked about his relationship status. He admitted to being in a relationship. In an interview segment with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda asked if he has ever dated a co-star. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.” Speaking of unconditional love, the actor said, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.” For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika shared screenspace in Geetha Govindam (2018).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:37 IST, November 25th 2024