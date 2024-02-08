Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding high on the success of her December 2023 release Animal. The actress' role of Geetanjali has stoked many a debate over the weeks regarding the portrayal of women in cinema, even as the polarising film has marched its way to global collections of ₹911 crores. Between work commitments, the actress appears to have taken a short trip to Vietnam. Also present at the Asian tourist destination, presumably around the same time, was actor Vijay Deverakonda. This has inevitably sparked rumours of the duo vacationing together.

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying together?



Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of herself catering to her wanderlust as a tourist in Vietnam. The series of photos spotlighted a hat that the actress took a fancy to - one that even came back home with her, as per the caption. However, what has caught the internet's attention is the fact that about a week back, Vijay Deverakonda also shared pictures of himself vacationing in Vietnam.

While there is no hint of the other in either's Instagram posts, the pictures have further fueled rumours of the duo presumably vacationing together. Prior to this, similar conjecture found its way on to the internet when separate photos of the actors in Turkey were shared.

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda set to be engaged?



It is worth noting that Rashmika and Vijay presumably vacationing together in Vietnam comes amid rumours of a supposed engagement set to take place between the actors. Catering to the long-standing rumours of Vijay and Rashmika being romantically involved, recent reports have suggested that the duo will be getting engaged in the second week of February.

Rashmika and Vijay are yet to address any speculations regarding these reports.