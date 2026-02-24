Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding: Tharun Bhascker, Shravya Varma, Eesha Rebba And Many Other Guests Arrive In Udaipur To Give Blessings To Viroush

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The couple had earlier officially confirmed their wedding via Instagram stories. The actors arrived in Udaipur on Saturday and have started their pre-wedding celebrations. The grand wedding of ‘Virosh’ will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur. Reports suggest that they have invited only a select group of guests to the ceremony. Photos of guests reaching the venue have already appeared on social media, giving a glimpse of the intimate celebration.

New videos from the airport show several guests arriving in Udaipur. Among them, Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba were seen landing in the city. Shutterbugs also captured stylist Shravya Varma touching down in the city. Other guests, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, are expected to attend as well. Photos of the guest arrivals are now spreading across social media.

As per reports, the couple has invited only 100 guests to the wedding, keeping the celebration intimate. The Ambani family also spotted reaching Udaipur. According to reports, Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani will attend the Virosh wedding, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

Organisers will reveal further details about the guest list, venue arrangements, and other preparations closer to the wedding on February 26, 2026. The couple has also confirmed a grand reception for celebrities in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

The couple recently gave fans a sneak peek into their pre-wedding celebrations, building even more excitement for VIROSH’s big day. After confirming their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared moments from the festivities leading up to the ceremony.

On Monday, the Liger actor posted a stunning poolside view of the mountains on his Instagram story. He also shared a photo showing a volleyball setup inside the pool. On the second day, the couple organised the ‘Virosh’ Cricket Premiere League for their family. The beautiful lakeside venue creates a perfect setting for their special occasion.