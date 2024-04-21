Raveena Tandon Says People ‘Feed Off’ From Being Rude, Netizens Think It Is A Dig At Sonam, Kareena

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon is basking in the critical acclaim she received after starring in the movie Patna Shukla. A video of the actress talking about her experience in the industry is now doing rounds on social media. As soon as the actress’ video went viral on social media, netizens commented that she was taking a dig at her peers like Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut.

Raveena Tandon takes a dig at people being unnecessarily rude

In a video of Raveena Tandon doing rounds on the micro-blogging site Reddit, the actress slammed people who mask their rude nature by giving it the name of honesty. The Patna Shukla actress pointed out that some people misbehave and act ‘blunt’ and think it makes them look cool. She said, “There’s a difference. There are some people who actually feed off being rude and keeping the tag of ‘Oh, I’m too honest. I will say it on the face.’”

She added that there is a ‘fine line’ between being rude and being honest. She said, “No, there’s a line between honesty and being rude to another person to hurt their feelings. There is a line that you don’t cross.” She cited an example of a situation where someone asks about their look and instead of giving a polite reply some people react rudely.

Netizens believe Raveena’s comments are directed at other actresses

While Raveena did not mention the name of anyone in the video, social media discourse points out that she might be talking about her peers in the industry. Users in the commentary section are juggling the names of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut, all of whom are known for not mincing their words.

Raveena also mentioned in the conversation, “So it depends. You don’t cross that line. People now think it’s cool to be like that. ‘I am so honest and blunt that people can’t take me.’ No, I’m sorry dude. You were just not taught manners.” the video is now doing rounds on social media.