Real Face Of Beer Biceps: Ranveer Allahbadia Cancelled Says Internet Over Lewd, Polluted Comments On India's Got Latent

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The YouTuber asked an incestuous question to a contestant regarding parental intercourse which sparked widespread outrage. Social media users alleged that the content creator who goes by the name of Beer Bieps along with other panellists and Samay Raina are repeat offenders who often stir controversies and so as a corrective measure their followers should distance themselves from them. Particular chants of cancelling Ranveer Singh on social media have been going viral.

Cancel Ranveer Allahbadia trends on social media

Ranveer Allahbadia is a popular YouTuber and influencer who boasts followers in millions. The social media personality has received major flak for his filthy and lewd comments on India's Got Latent. Social media users have resorted to unfollowing and boycotting him in order to show their dissent.



Social media users took X (formerly Twitter) to call for mass action against Beer Biceps. Soon, ‘Boycott Ranveer Allahbadia’ started trending on social media. Netizens shared that they have begun unfollowing the influencer on Instagram and unsubscribing his channel on YouTube. Some even stressed that the ‘Disrupter Creator of the year’ award given to him by the Prime Minister should be taken away.

Maharashtra CM assures action against Ranveer Allahbadia

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."