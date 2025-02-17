Rekha's Sassy Look At The Roshans’ Success Bash Leaves Netizens Gobsmacked: 'She Ate Deepika For Breakfast…’

Rekha’s Viral Video: The makers of the Netflix docu-series The Roshans hosted a success bash on February 16, 2025. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, smiling brightly for the media. Among them, Rekha, who always grabs attention due to her unique fashion choices made an extraordinary appearance at the red carpet event. Videos from the event quickly went viral, with netizens playfully commenting on the Silsila actress's outfit. A heartwarming moment between Rekha and Hrithik Roshan also reminded fans of their film Koi... Mil Gaya. Take a look!

Rekha’s look at The Roshans’ success bash goes viral

Several videos from The Roshans' success bash went viral online, but one clip stood out. In it, Rekha walked the red carpet in a quirky outfit. She wore a layered dress with humongous sleeves, paired with a towel-wrapped headpiece, sunglasses, gold jewellery, and white shoes. The black-and-white ensemble immediately caught the attention of many.

Taking to the comment section, netizens compared it to Deepika Padukone’s look from a recent Sabyasachi Mukherjee show, which had similarly eccentric vibes. One user commented, “She ate 100 Deepikas for breakfast.” Another joked, “Why has she turned into a broom?” Someone else quipped, “What kind of fashion is this? Is she coming straight from her bathroom?” Another remarked, “This look is her signature now.”

In another video, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan posed together for the paparazzi. The War 2 actor was seen holding the veteran actress's hand, and she affectionately interacted with him. Their bond, resembling a mother and son relationship, mirrors the one they shared in the film Koi... Mil Gaya.

