Published 19:59 IST, December 23rd 2024
Renowned Director Shyam Benegal Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness
Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shyam Benegal dies at 90 | Image: Instagram
Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90.
(This is a developing story)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:01 IST, December 23rd 2024