sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinod Kambli | Parliament Assault Row | Sheikh Hasina | Allu Arjun | Shyam Benegal | Elon Musk | Champions Trophy |

Published 19:59 IST, December 23rd 2024

Renowned Director Shyam Benegal Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shyam Benegal dies at 90
Shyam Benegal dies at 90 | Image: Instagram

Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90. 


(This is a developing story) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:01 IST, December 23rd 2024