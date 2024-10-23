Published 18:58 IST, October 23rd 2024
'Richest Star Kid' Hrithik Roshan's Sources Of Income That Built His ₹3100 Crore Net Worth
Hrithik Roshan, son of Rakesh Roshan, is currently the richest star kid in Bollywood with an impressive net worth of ₹3,100 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
'Richest Star Kid' Hrithik Roshan's Sources Of Income That Built His ₹3100 Crore Net Worth | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:58 IST, October 23rd 2024