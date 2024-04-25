Updated April 25th, 2024 at 10:57 IST
Riddhima Breaks Silence Over Family Being Trolled For 'Not Looking Upset' At Rishi Kapoor's Funeral
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that the passing away of Rishi Kapoor was a "worst phase" for the family.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is all set to make her acting debut with Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives. As the show is gearing up for the release, Riddhima spoke candidly to Galatta India and recalled the time she received the news of her father's death. She also mentioned, how the Kapoor family was being trolled for not looking upset enough. Riddhima, who resides with her husband and daughter in Delhi, wasn't able to attend the last rites of Rishi Kapoor owing to the lockdown.
We honestly didn’t want him to work at the time: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Speaking about his last days, Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni, who was also part of the interview, said that the only thing the late actor wanted to do was face the camera and make movies. Even when he was in the hospital in New York, he was only thinking if he would be able to complete the movies or will he be able to work again. Riddhima recalled that during the shoot of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen, the veteran actor was under medical supervision. However, despite the family asking him to take it easy, he would enjoy the street food.
“We honestly didn’t want him to work at the time, we wanted him to rest. Delhi, at the time, the pollution was… it was not a safe environment for him. He wouldn’t take no for an answer. He was having street food also," she recalled.
It was horrible: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Addressing her family being trolled for not looking upset enough, Riddhima shared that it was a "worst phase" for the family. Calling it horrible, she recalled receiving a call from her mother Neetu Kapoor in the morning telling her about the death of Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima couldn't attend the last rites but she joined it via video call. “A lot of people said that they don’t look like they are very upset but they don’t know what we went through at the time," she concluded.
