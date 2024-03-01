English
Rihanna Reacts After Video Of Her 'Massive' Luggage Being Hauled In Jamnagar Goes Viral

A video of Rihanna's luggage is going viral, showing several container-sized bags being transported from the airport to the wedding location.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna reacts to her luggage
Rihanna reacts to her luggage | Image:Instagram - ramofenty
International pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna is in Jamnagar, India to perform for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family has called VVIPs from all around the world from the fields of art, business, fashion, politics and superstars like Rihanna and Arijit will be performing for the guests. A comment of the popstar is now going viral on Instagram, where she is addressing her gigantic luggage.

Rihanna in India | Image: Instagram

Rihanna’s massive luggage sparks interest

A video of the star’s luggage is going viral, showing several container-sized bags being transported from the airport to the wedding location. Now, Rihanna has finally reacted to the huge luggage she brought with her to India. When a fan page posted the video of her luggage and another fan commented, “ What she bring with her? A folding house?”, Rihanna replied to that with “ the stage couldn’t fit in my carryon”. The luggage consists of all the props and stage setups that the singer will be needing for her grand performance.

Rihanna replied to a fan | Image: Instagram - ramofenty

Rihanna's first performance in India

Ahead of the big day, Rihanna, who will be performing at one of the five events in three days, was seen practising. Several videos are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse from the rehearsals. The videos also offer a sneak peek of the grand stage set for the singers and celebs to perform.  One of her hit tracks, Diamonds, has made to the list as she could be heard practising her late last evening. Other tracks that she will be performing are Birthday Cake, Wild Thoughts, B***h Better Have My Money, Stay, Love On The Brain and Right Now.

