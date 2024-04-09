×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Rihanna Reveals Plans About Potential Third Pregnancy With ASAP Rocky: I Would Try For A Girl

As of now, Rihanna is a mother to her two sons, RZA and Riot, with boyfriend ASAP Rocky but the singer is planning to expand her family with a third child.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Rihanna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rihanna, who recently welcomed her second baby, is not satisfied with only two kids. In a recent interview, the singer talked about her wish for a big family. She added that she wants to birth a girl this time but will be happy even if it’s a boy again. As of now, Rihanna is a mother to two sons, RZA and Riot, with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. 

Rihanna on family planning

In a conversation with the Interview magazine, Rihanna was asked ‘How many more kids do you want?’ to which the singer replied, “As many as God wants me to have.” The singer added, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

 

Rihanna had her first child RZA in May 2022. Eight months later, she revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2023 by flaunting her baby bump. The couple welcomed their baby boy in August and named him Riot. 

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's romantic relationship began in 2020, although they had been close friends for several years and collaborated on various music and fashion projects. The dating rumours began after they were seen together in New York City and gradually became more open about their relationship.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's sons have unique names

ASAP Rocky's recently released song, Riot featuring Pharrell Williams, may have been the inspiration behind their second son's name. Their first son has been named after rapper and producer RZA, also the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Interestingly, the couple has named both their sons with the letter 'R', a facet they hold in common as well. Both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been long-standing admirers of the rapper and have often been spotted sporting his merchandise.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

