Rihanna is all set for her maiden performance in India. The pop star will take on the stage for the pre-wedding festival of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A photo of Rihanna's team from Jamnagar is going viral on social media. The team is set to perform for the first time in India at Ambanis' bash.

Rihanna's team ready for maiden performance in India

Moments before the pop star took on the stage for her performance, her team shared a photo from backstage. Dressed in black, the team posed together and shared the photo with the caption, “Show day baby". The photo is doing rounds on social media before the pop stars' performance.

Fan accounts of the singer have been sharing photos and inside visuals from the stage and the venue of her performance. The visuals from inside the venue show the hall decked up and the stage set for the electrifying performance of Rihanna. The performance will mark the pop star's maiden concert in India.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Bash: A Star-Studded Affair

On March 1, several Bollywood celebrities departed from the private terminal of Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Among the attendees were Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating for a year now, were spotted departing together.

Other celebs that joined the lovebirds to Jamnagar, were the Pataudi family - Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor. Aditya Rao Kapur’s co-star from Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. The actors shared a warm hug to greet each other. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

The lavish pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities will carry the theme of An Evening in Everland with guests being expected to dress in cocktail attire. Day two of the bash will have guests embody the theme of A Walk on the Wildside - the dress code for the event is 'jungle fever'.

Day two's festivities will notably be held at the Ambani's animal rescue shelter. Day three will include two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar - both outdoor affairs with guests being introduced to the natural beauty of Jamnagar.