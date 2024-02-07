English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Celebrate 22 Years Of Togetherness, Navera-Baiko Make Special Posts

Riteish Deshmukh penned a sweet Anniversary wish for Genelia on the other hand, the actress shared a special reel for him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh | Image:Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza marked their 12th wedding anniversary on February 3. The couple marked another major milestone of spending 22 years together. Being each other's strongest cheerleaders, the duo often give major couple goals to their fans. The couple, who actively share posts on their social media handle, celebrated their anniversary with heartwarming posts for each other.

Genelia D'Souza makes special post for husband Riteish Deshmukh on 12th anniversary

Riteish and Genelia celebrated their 22 years of togetherness with an endearing reel, capturing moments that define their relationship. The sweet video, accompanied by Genelia's heartfelt note, reflects the essence of their enduring love story. In her heartfelt note, Genelia playfully described their relationship dynamics through the reel. Expressing love and humor, she mentioned, "My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us. Me - constantly wanting something from you. You -doing exactly the opposite. Me - totally upset. You - Have no clue what went wrong… He he he. But that’s love I guess - always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other’s constant. I Love you @riteishd #youarestuckwithmeforlife. Happy Anniversary Love"

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh wishes Baiko Genelia an anniversary with a special post

Riteish Deshmukh, who last shared the silver screen with his wife Genelia in the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022 Ved, also shared a post for her. The actor captioned it" "When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!! @geneliad"."

Advertisement

 

Earlier last year, when Genelia made a comeback with the movie Ved, the actress shared what made her take a break from the film industry and Riteish Deshmukh answered whether his family stopped her from working. On a talk show, Genelia D’Souza explained, “I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no." On the other hand, Riteish clarified that their decisions are mutual, emphasizing equal respect for each other's choices.


 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News28 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement