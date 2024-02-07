Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Celebrate 22 Years Of Togetherness, Navera-Baiko Make Special Posts

Advertisement

Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza marked their 12th wedding anniversary on February 3. The couple marked another major milestone of spending 22 years together. Being each other's strongest cheerleaders, the duo often give major couple goals to their fans. The couple, who actively share posts on their social media handle, celebrated their anniversary with heartwarming posts for each other.

Genelia D'Souza makes special post for husband Riteish Deshmukh on 12th anniversary

Riteish and Genelia celebrated their 22 years of togetherness with an endearing reel, capturing moments that define their relationship. The sweet video, accompanied by Genelia's heartfelt note, reflects the essence of their enduring love story. In her heartfelt note, Genelia playfully described their relationship dynamics through the reel. Expressing love and humor, she mentioned, "My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us. Me - constantly wanting something from you. You -doing exactly the opposite. Me - totally upset. You - Have no clue what went wrong… He he he. But that’s love I guess - always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other’s constant. I Love you @riteishd #youarestuckwithmeforlife. Happy Anniversary Love"

Riteish Deshmukh wishes Baiko Genelia an anniversary with a special post

Riteish Deshmukh, who last shared the silver screen with his wife Genelia in the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022 Ved, also shared a post for her. The actor captioned it" "When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!! @geneliad"."

Earlier last year, when Genelia made a comeback with the movie Ved, the actress shared what made her take a break from the film industry and Riteish Deshmukh answered whether his family stopped her from working. On a talk show, Genelia D’Souza explained, “I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no." On the other hand, Riteish clarified that their decisions are mutual, emphasizing equal respect for each other's choices.



