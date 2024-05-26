Riteish Deshmukh Pays Respect To Late Father Vilasrao Deshmukh On Birth Anniversary

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and his family remembered his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. On the 79th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, his family paid floral tributes to him. The Housefull actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos.

Riteish Deshmukh remembers his father on his birth anniversary

On May 26, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his father’s memorial. He along with his kids and wife Genelia can be seen with folded hands as they remember the late leader. The last photo featured the entire family members including his brothers Dhiraj Deshmukh and his wife Deepshikha Deshmukh, Amit Deshmukh, and others.



The actor simply captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Pappa”. All family members were dressed in white for the solemn occasion. The photos are now doing rounds on social media.

When Riteish Deshmukh got emotional at the unveiling of his father’s statue

Earlier in February, Riteish attended an event in Latur to unveil the statue of his late father and veteran Congressman. A video of the actor's speech where he was seen bursting into tears was widely shared on social media. As per ANI, the actor said, "Tough twelve years have passed since Saheb [Vilasrao Deshmukh] left us. Occasionally, the pain surfaces. He always used to shine, and even now, he shines. This shine never fades. He stayed strong, so that we, his children, feel the need to stand tall. To stand tall not just for ourselves, but for the responsibilities that come with being his children. Today, although he is not physically present, his love for us is evident, and it burns brightly on this stage.”

Born on May 26, 1945, in Latur, Vilasrao Deshmukh was a two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a former minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh. He died on August 14, 2012.

(With inputs from IANS)