Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother was rushed to the hospital on May 17. As per reports, she breathed her last in the wee hours of the night. Friends and peers of the producer from the industry paid a visit to the hospital to check up on the family. Several photos and videos of the celebrities from outside the hospital have now surfaced online.

Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away

On May 17 producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passed away. The news sent shock waves in the industry and friends of the filmmaker visited the hospital to pay their last respects. A source close to the producer has told ANI and confirmed the demise of Sidhwani’s mother.

Ritesh Sidhwani arrives at the hospital | Image: Virender Chawla

Farhan Akhtar arrives at the hospital | Image: Virender Chawla

Reportedly, she was seriously ill and admitted to Hinduja Hospital. Ritesh Sidhwani and his family members rushed to the hospital to check up on her. Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar.

Malaika Arora and Farhan Akhtar snapped outside the hospital

Malaika Arora arrives at the hospital | Image: Virender Chawla

Zoya Akhtar arrives at the hospital | Image: Virender Chawla

Farhan Akhtar along with his wife Shibani Dandekar was among the first few people who visited the hospital when the news of Ritesh’s mother being rushed to the hospital surfaced. Malaika Arora also arrived at the Hinduja Hospital soon after. She was accompanied by her sister Amruta Arora who also came to pay her last respects. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and actor Chunky Panday also arrived to pay their respect.