Riya Sen Remembers Her Father Bharat Dev Varma Days After His Death: This Skin Is Extension Of...

Veteran actress Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma died on November 19 in Kolkata. Days after his death, his daughter Riya Sen penned an emotional note grieving the loss of her father. In her note, the actress admitted that she has finally accepted his demise, but he'll always be part of her. Riya's note came a day after her twin sister Rima Sen dropped a heartfelt note remembering father Bharat.

This skin is an extension of your skin: Riya Sen remembers her late father Bharat Dev Varma

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riya shared a throwback photo of her with her father Bharat. She started her note by writing, "It’s been a few days since you left for a better place, and writing this feels like accepting it."

"The love and support I’ve received from others during this tough time have helped me understand the true meaning of losing a parent. The heartfelt messages and stories remind me I’m not alone," she continued. In her note, she recalled someone gently touching her arm and saying, "This skin is an extension of your skin."

"One poignant moment was when someone gently touched my arm and said, ´This skin is an extension of your skin. You’ll always be a part of me. Daddy’s girl forever" she concluded.

Three days ago, Riya had dropped a post on her Instagram that reads, "Daughter of a King".

Raima Sen gets emotional remembering her late father Bharat Dev Varma

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raima shared a major throwback image of her father from when she was young and penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for him. "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did, will miss you always and love you."

What else do we know about Bharat Dev Varma?