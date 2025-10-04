RJ Mahvash Walks Off As Samay Raina Takes Dig At Dhanashree Verma's Cheating Claims Against Ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal

Samay Raina, known for his notorious deamaour, did not mince his words when interviewing RJ Mahvash on his podcast. In a light-hearted video, the duo poked fun at the expense of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma over their highly publicised divorce. The fun video is a part of a brand campaign, with RJ Mahvash in on the jokes.

RJ Mahvash left aghast with Samay Raina's back-to-back jokes

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma parted ways in March, earlier this year, following which they have taken several indirect digs at each other. Their separation garnered heightened public interest after the cricketer sparked dating rumours with RJ Mahvash. In the podcast video, Samay did not spare any allegation in the matter.

The comedian, who recently stoked controversy himself, started the segment by sharing that his favourite letters are ‘U’ and ‘Z’, implying at Yuzvendra Chahal's nickname, ‘Yuzi'. He also made a joke at his own expense, saying he recently experienced ‘Rise and Fall', which is also the name of the show Dhanashree Verma is currently taking part in.

Stressing on ‘2 months’, Samay shared that the couple of months have been stressful for him. This seemed a dig at Dhanashree Verma's recent revelation on Rise and Fall about getting to know about her husband's infidelity in the first 2 months of their marriage. In yet another jibe, Samay asked Mahvash what the half of ₹8 crore is, to which a startled RJ replied, ‘₹4 crore’, a possible nod to the allegations of Verma walking away with ₹4.75 crore alimony.

To end the segment, in one of the most direct attacks, while RJ Mahvash tried to integrate brand products in the video, Samay removed his jacket to reveal his t-shirt, which read, 'Be your own sugar daddy. ' The same text featured on Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt as he exited the court on the day of his divorce.

A screengrab of Chahal's Instagram story