RJ Mahvash-Yuzvendra Chahal's Romance Rumours Gain Pace As Cricketer Shares Then Deletes Selfie With Bouquet Of Red Roses

Updated April 17th 2025, 19:45 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal's linkup with RJ Mahvash started after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma on March 20. Since then, Mahvash has taken the stands to cheer for Chahal, who is playing for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 18. She even takes to her Instagram account to share photos with the cricketer and motivational notes for him. Adding fuel to their relationship rumours, on April 17, Chahal took to his Instagram story to share a photo of himself with a bouquet of red roses. While he did not specify who sent him the thoughtful gift, he deleted the story hours later, making eagle-eyed fans believe that it was from his rumoured girlfriend.
A thread on Reddit, 'InstaCelebsGossip', shared that Yuzvendra Chahal had secretly mentioned RJ Mahvash in the story. However, the post has been taken down now. Social media users claim that the cricketer has deleted the post after being trolled online. Netizens on the social media platform Reddit also pointed out that if Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree posted a selfie with red roses, she would have landed on the wrong side of the internet for moving on too fast. Chahal, Dhanashree or RJ Mahvash are yet to react to the rumours.
On April 16, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram account to post a shout-out for Yuzvendra Chahal for his stellar performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). She shared a selfie with the cricketer with the caption, “What a legend man, Highest wicket taker for IPL for a reason. Asambhav”.
Before this, she shared a series of photos from a match she attended. In the carousel post, she shared a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal and wrote in the caption, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23." Chahal quickly responded, writing, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.” The post immediately went viral online.
