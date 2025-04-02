RJ Mahvash-Yuzvendra Chahal Stayed In Same Hotel In Lucknow? After Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia, New Romance Blossoms Amid IPL

It seems like the season of splits is over, and romance is in the air once again. Recently, Hardik Pandya, who got divorced last year with Natasa Stankovic, seemingly confirmed his romance rumours with singer Jasmin Walia after the latter was snapped boarding the official Mumbai Indians bus meant for the cricketer's family and friends.

Now, it's been speculated that RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal after his split with Dhanashree Verma, is also accompanying the cricketer on his IPL tour. A photo shared by Mahvash led netizens to believe that she was Yuzi while he was in Lucknow for a match recently.

On April 1, Yuzevndra was in Lucknow for the Punjab Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match. Mahvash posted an Instagram story of herself enjoying a swimming session in a pool. Though she didn’t reveal her location, an eagle-eyed social media user pointed out that she was at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow. The Taj Mahal Hotel indeed hosted the two IPL teams at their venue, a video posted on their Instagram handle has confirmed. Interestingly, Mahvash had earlier denied being in a romantic relationship with Yuzvendra.

On Monday, as Kolkata Knight Riders played against Mumbai Indians, Jasmin was seen cheering for her rumoured flame Hardik, from the stands. Later on, Jasmin was seen boarding the official Mumbai Indians team bus after their victory against KKR on Monday.